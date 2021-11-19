China’s technology industry registered a 6.6% drop in IT hiring activity in October 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 6.46% in October 2021 when compared with September 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 21.26% share in October 2021, recording an increase of 0.4% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in China’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.59% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s technology industry in October 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 79.29% in October 2021, registering a 23.95% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 7.93% share, a decrease of 34.31% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 5.74%, registering a 45.51% decline from September 2021.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 5.68%, down 27.82% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in China’s IT recruitment activity in October 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 17.99% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s technology industry during October 2021 over September 2021.

AsiaInfo Technologies posted 285 IT jobs in October 2021 and registered a drop of 17.39% over the previous month, followed by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 153 jobs and a 6.71% drop. Microsoft with 122 IT jobs and International Business Machines with 107 jobs, recorded a 35.79% decline and a 1.9% growth, respectively, while Applied Materials recorded a decline of 27.5% with 58 job postings during October 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.09%, down by 28.57% from September 2021. Mid Level positions with a 20.71% share, registered a decline of 16.27% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.96% share, down 35.34% over September 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.24%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.