China’s technology industry registered a 1.2% rise in IT hiring activity in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 0.22% in November 2021 when compared with October 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 22.39% share in November 2021, recording an increase of 0.46% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in China’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.25% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s technology industry in November 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 78.03% in November 2021, registering a 7.44% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 8.96% share, an increase of 31.62% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 7.06%, registering a 42.42% rise from October 2021.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 4.4%, down 8.33% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in China’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 32.58% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s technology industry during November 2021 over October 2021.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson posted 261 IT jobs in November 2021 and registered a rise of 53.53% over the previous month, followed by AsiaInfo Technologies with 251 jobs and a 12.54% drop. Microsoft with 158 IT jobs and Momenta.ai with 114 jobs, recorded a 24.41% growth and a 442.86% growth, respectively, while Applied Materials recorded an increase of 63.79% with 95 job postings during November 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.12%, up by 11.67% from October 2021. Mid Level positions with an 18.27% share, registered an increase of 1.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 15.37% share, up 16.73% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.25%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.