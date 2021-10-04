China’s technology industry registered a 6.5% rise in IT hiring activity in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 4.18% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 20.35% share in August 2021, recording an increase of 0.73% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in China’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.76% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s technology industry in August 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 74.74% in August 2021, registering a 34.11% flat growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 11.6% share, an increase of 35.74% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 5.9%, registering a 4.88% rise from July 2021.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 5.63%, down 2.96% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in China’s IT recruitment activity in August 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 48.92% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s technology industry during August 2021 over July 2021.

AsiaInfo Technologies posted 498 IT jobs in August 2021 and registered a rise of 56.6% over the previous month, followed by AAC Technologies Holdings with 301 jobs and a 44.02% growth. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 191 IT jobs and Microsoft with 186 jobs, recorded a 20.13% flat growth and a 77.14% flat growth, respectively, while Dell Technologies recorded an increase of 51.16% with 130 job postings during August 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.77%, up by 30.3% from July 2021. Mid Level positions with an 18.5% share, registered an increase of 28.03% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.66% share, up 26.37% over July 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.07%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.