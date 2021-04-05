China’s technology industry saw a drop of 40.91% in overall artificial intelligence deal activity during February 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by BYD Auto, Changzhou Xingyu Car Lamp, Dongfeng Asset Management, Great Wall Motor, Shanghai AI Innovation and Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s $350m venture financing of Horizon Robotics, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 26 artificial intelligence deals worth $635.55m were announced in February 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 44 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 22 deals, which accounted for 84.6% of all artificial intelligence deals.

In second place was M&A with three artificial intelligence deals, followed by private equity with one transactions, respectively accounting for 11.5% and 3.9% of overall deal activity in the China’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of artificial intelligence deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in China’s technology industry with total deals worth $511.02m, while private equity and M&A deals totalled $100m and $24.53m respectively.

China technology industry artificial intelligence deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals accounted for 84.7% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence deals stood at $538.36m, against the overall value of $635.55m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BYD Auto, Changzhou Xingyu Car Lamp, Dongfeng Asset Management, Great Wall Motor, Shanghai AI Innovation and Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s $350m venture financing of Horizon Robotics

2) The $100m private equity deal with Newlinks (Beijing) Technology by CMB International Capital Management (Shenzhen), Guodiao Hongtai Fund, Joy Capital and NIO Capital

3) Qingdao Guoxin Financial Holding, Qingdao Jiaozhou Industrial Fund and Qingdao Urban Construction Investment (Group)’s $46.57m venture financing of Shanghai Gaozhong Information Technology

4) The $23.22m acquisition deal with EZ Robot by Cogobuy Group

5) Cape Cloud Oceanwide Fund, Haisong Capital, Tongchuang Weiye and Yaotu Capital’s venture financing with Beijing YanRong Technology for $18.58m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

