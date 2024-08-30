BYD is a publicly listed Chinese manufacturing multinational based in Shenzhen, China. Credit: Shutterstock/TY Lim.

New tariffs introduced on 5 July raised duties on Chinese-made EVs to as high as 48% and now automakers are struggling to adjust.

Chinese automakers registered fewer electric cars across Europe in July and European EV battery importers are experiencing issues bringing parts into the EU.

Go deeper with GlobalData

Data Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

Related Company Profiles

View all

Brands including SAIC Motor Corp’s MG and BYD accounted for 9.9% of EV registrations in the region, down from 10.2% in July 2023.

The decline in EVs being registered echoes a broader slump in EV sales.

Provisional levies have stoked trade tensions and led to retaliatory probes as China recently announced that it has found evidence of the dumping of brandy from the EU, with the EU’s EV duties set to become permanent in November.

Chinese companies overall registered fewer than 14,000 EVs across Europe in July, down from more than 23,000 in June, and a 9.7% decline from July 2023.

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData
Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Incentives, or lack thereof, continue to play a dominant role in EV sales; for example, in Germany, EV sales declined 37% in July and are now down 20% year-to-date after Germany removed incentives late last year.

However, in Belgium and Denmark, where EV incentives remain in place, demand for battery-powered cars continued to grow.

Matthias Schmidt, an independent auto analyst based in Germany, says Chinese carmakers rushed to beat the tariff deadline, which left them with fewer EVs to sell in July.

Automakers SAIC Motos pressed more than 13,000 electric MGs into the hands of European dealers during June, ahead of the tariff deadline.

BYD Auto, another Chinese EV company, doubled its European presence in July from a year earlier, although China’s biggest carmaker posted a 5.5% sequential drop.

The company is building plants in Hungary and Turkey that, once operating, will allow it to sidestep the new tariffs.