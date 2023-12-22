American tech major Cisco has announced its intention to acquire Isovalent to further bolster its secure networking capabilities across public clouds.
Isovalent specialises in open source cloud native networking and security.
The company’s team is claimed to be one of the major contributors to the open source technology eBPF, and has led the development of Cilium, a cloud native solution for networking and security.
The acquisition will build on Cisco’s Security Cloud vision, which is an AI-based, cloud-delivered, integrated security platform designed for organisations of varied shape and size.
This Security Cloud will allow Cisco’s customers to abstract security controls from various multi-cloud infrastructure.
It will also provide advanced protection against emerging threats across any cloud, application or workload.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Cisco Security and Collaboration executive vice president and general manager Jeetu Patel said: “Cisco will build on the open source power of Cilium to create a truly unique multi-cloud security and networking capability to help customers simplify and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.”
Cisco noted that it will continue building on Isovalent’s innovations for customers, such as Isovalent Enterprise.
Cisco and Isovalent will also work together to develop solutions powered by eBPF technology, which can provide high visibility into the inner workings of operating system.
eBPF makes it an ideal interface for developing various security systems that can safeguard a workload while it runs.
Cisco added that it will also build on Isovalent’s recently introduced Cilium and Tetragon as open source projects.
Isovalent’s current team will join Cisco Security Business Group after the completion of the acquisition.
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.
Cisco Open Source head Stephen Augustus said: “Isovalent’s team will join Cisco’s deep bench of open source governance and technical leadership to solve complex cloud native, security, and networking challenges.
“Their knowledge will accelerate innovation across the business and help further strengthen Cisco Security Cloud platform to meet the growing demands of our customers.”
The acquisition will help Cisco to strengthen its role in supporting the open source ecosystem.