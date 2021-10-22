Cloud related deals made up 20% of all deals announced in the technology and communications sector in the first six months of 2021, according to figures from GlobalData.

This represents an increase from the the last six months of 2020 when that figure stood at 19.7%. It also represents a decrease from 26.4% we saw in the first six months of 2020.

GlobalData’s deals database looks at mergers and acquisitions as well as venture capital and private equity investments taking place daily between thousands of companies across the world.

In the first six months of 2021, the overall number of announced deals in the technology and communications sector increased by 6.2%, from the same period in 2020.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information on investments to see which industries are best placed to deal with any issues they may encounter.

These themes, of which cloud is one, are best thought of as "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night", and by tracking them, it becomes possible to ascertain which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which ones have some work to do.