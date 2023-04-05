Lack of skilled labour represents the greatest barrier to adoption of advanced software architectures. Credit: JLStock via Shutterstock

Despite cloud providers’ masterful engineering feats of recent years, enterprises are finding themselves ill-equipped to make use of new digitisation services.

Shifting technology demands heightened levels of expertise in cloud computing, cybersecurity, coding, and data science – requirements not easily met during a global IT skills shortage. This lack of skilled labour represents the greatest barrier to adoption of advanced software architectures. It also poses a danger to the economy by threatening to stall the implementation of important technological innovations which will advance corporate progress.

Changes needed in training

Traditional training and education programs have failed to keep up, but vendors are revamping their strategies considering what’s at stake. More technology providers are fine-tuning training programs and tools to help their enterprise clients support both upskilling and reskilling within their organisations.

Red Hat reports to GlobalData that it is receiving thousands of hits per day on its new KDE training module, under a strategy to target large enterprises with the new program. Ford Motor Company represents one such customer case study, leveraging KDE to upskill its workforce. The free program serves as a self-service launch pad to increase Ford’s in-house expertise.

CISCO‘s DevNet is another example of a vendor training program which has pivoted from serving traditional infrastructure interests among network engineers to reskilling workers moving into the digital space. The company reports that 20% of its technical community is now comprised of software developers; and 12% are a combination of DevOps and SREs. Google is not waiting for programmer wannabes to join its training program but is taking its courses directly to popular online training and certification studies (e.g., Udemy and Coursera), offering up Google professionals as instructors.

Opening new cloud technologies to non-technical workers

Evolving comprehensive platforms are opening a floodgate of workforce opportunities, which aim to turn system admins into Python programmers. A few key innovations have played an important role in opening new cloud technologies to non-technical workers:

Python: the industry’s prominent general-purpose language for those IT ops teams’ systems administrators to perform basic programming, oftentimes coupled with other methods of scripting applications and workflows while complying with company policies.

the industry’s prominent general-purpose language for those IT ops teams’ systems administrators to perform basic programming, oftentimes coupled with other methods of scripting applications and workflows while complying with company policies. Marvis Virtual Network Assistant: a tool used by SRE and network administrators, Marvis combines natural language processing with natural language understanding to contextualise requests, speed troubleshooting workflows and improve visibility of network issues.

a tool used by SRE and network administrators, Marvis combines natural language processing with natural language understanding to contextualise requests, speed troubleshooting workflows and improve visibility of network issues. Terraform: an OSS IaC tool developed by HashiCorp that supports a consistent command-line interface for building and managing hybrid cloud workflow resources.

an OSS IaC tool developed by HashiCorp that supports a consistent command-line interface for building and managing hybrid cloud workflow resources. GitHub Copilot: co-created by OpenAI, the AI tool is primarily used with Visual Studio Code and Visual Studio for its ability to provide low-coders with coding suggestions, also known as autocomplete code.

co-created by OpenAI, the AI tool is primarily used with Visual Studio Code and Visual Studio for its ability to provide low-coders with coding suggestions, also known as autocomplete code. Generative AI and ChatGPT: are changing the way applications are created via a state-of-the-art natural language processing model, which eliminates a significant amount of base-line coding in the app development process. This ability to cut corners in coding will help usher in a much broader generation of developers.