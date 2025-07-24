As concerns about climate change and environmental sustainability grow, travel and tourism businesses are under increasing pressure to reduce their carbon footprint and minimise their environmental impact.

Cloud computing offers compelling opportunities for businesses to optimise resource use, reduce energy consumption, and promote eco-friendly practices.

The travel and tourism industry has undergone a sea change in the last 10 to 15 years, moving from traditional brick-and-mortar travel agents to online travel platforms. Cloud technologies are enabling this change.

GlobalData’s Strategic Intelligence report Cloud Computing in Travel and Tourism states that cloud investment by travel and leisure companies will reach $24.4bn in 2028, up from $12.3bn in 2024. At its core, cloud computing accelerates product delivery, thereby reducing the time to market. It is also scalable, meaning companies can pay for the exact storage and computing power they need on a per-use basis.

Cloud, consolidation, and sustainability

One of the key ways cloud computing contributes to environmental sustainability is through the consolidation and optimisation of resources.

By migrating IT infrastructure and workloads to the cloud, businesses can consolidate their computing resources in energy-efficient data centres operated by cloud providers. These data centres use advanced technologies, including virtualisation, server consolidation, and energy-efficient hardware, to maximise resource utilisation and minimise energy consumption.

Furthermore, cloud providers are increasingly investing in renewable energy sources to power their data centres, further reducing their environmental footprint. Many cloud providers have committed to ambitious sustainability goals, such as achieving carbon neutrality or using 100% renewable energy for their operations.

By partnering with these providers, businesses can reduce their indirect carbon emissions and support the transition to a low-carbon economy. Moreover, cloud computing enables businesses to adopt sustainable practices across their operations, such as reducing paper usage, minimising travel-related emissions, and promoting remote work and telecommuting.

Cloud-based collaboration tools and digital workflows enable employees to collaborate, communicate, and access information from anywhere, reducing the need for physical travel and office space.

Energy efficiency

Additionally, cloud computing facilitates the adoption of energy-efficient technologies and practices, such as server virtualisation, dynamic resource allocation, and power management.

By optimising resource usage and reducing idle capacity, businesses can minimise their energy consumption and environmental impact while maximising the efficiency of their IT infrastructure.

Overall, cloud computing offers a compelling pathway for travel and tourism businesses to advance their environmental sustainability goals, reduce their carbon footprint, and contribute to a more sustainable future for the industry and the planet. By embracing cloud-based solutions and practices, businesses can demonstrate their commitment to environmental stewardship while also realising cost savings and operational efficiencies.