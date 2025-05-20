Team CloudSEK (L–R): Bofin Babu,Girish Menon, Rahul Sasi, Mayank Satnalika, and Syed Shahrukh Ahmad. Credit: CloudSEK.

CloudSEK, an AI-powered cyber threat prediction and intelligence company, has secured $19m through its Series A2 and B1 funding rounds.

The funding round saw contributions from India and US-based investors, including MassMutual Ventures, Inflexor Ventures, Prana Ventures, Tenacity Ventures, and strategic investors such as Commvault.

CloudSEK’s earlier backers, including Meeran Family (founders of Eastern Group), StartupXSeed, Neon Fund, and Exfinity Ventures, continue to lend their support to the company’s vision.

The company was established in 2015 by cybersecurity researcher-turned-entrepreneur Rahul Sasi, with a vision to build a safer digital future by predicting and mitigating cyber threats proactively.

The company is claimed to have evolved into a trusted threat intelligence platform, serving over 250 enterprises across various sectors including banking, technology, and the public sector.

The newly secured capital will facilitate CloudSEK’s continued product innovation and global expansion. The company focuses on advancing its AI models and platform integrations to enhance its threat prediction capabilities.

Unlike traditional tools, CloudSEK identifies initial attack vectors, such as leaked credentials and exposed APIs, to prevent breaches.

CloudSEK co-founder & CEO Rahul Sasi said: “We built CloudSEK to predict the initial attack vector and stop threats before they hit the headlines with the goal of preventing threats before they escalate.”

“Unlike conventional threat intelligence that focuses on indicators of compromise after an attack, our platform detects the earliest signals—leaked credentials, exposed APIs, compromised vendors—weeks before an incident unfolds. That’s our version of threat intelligence: predictive, not forensic.

“Today, over 60% of our net new revenue comes from international markets, with the U.S. emerging as our fastest-growing region. We’ve achieved this scale while staying cash flow positive. This round—backed by top financial and strategic investors—not only validates our vision but reinforces what we’ve believed from day one: cybersecurity must be proactive, not reactive.”

CloudSEK VP of Finance Kalyan Kumar Vattipalli said: “CloudSEK has grown 3x in ARR over the last 24 months and continues to grow well above industry standards.”

“The round attracted significant interest from global financial investors, and we will soon be announcing Series B2 as an extension of B1, both to onboard new investors and to facilitate partial exits for some of our early backers.”