The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched investigations into Apple and Google‘s dominance in mobile ecosystems, focusing on their operating systems, app stores, and browsers.

These ecosystems play a pivotal role in shaping the experiences of users and businesses developing innovative services for mobile devices.

Almost all mobile devices sold in the UK operate on either iOS or Android, with Apple and Google holding exclusive or leading positions in their app stores and browsers.

The CMA aims to determine whether these companies possess strategic market status in these areas.

If they do, the CMA could impose conduct requirements or recommend pro-competition measures to benefit UK consumers and businesses.

The investigation will examine competition levels within and between Apple’s and Google’s ecosystems, the potential misuse of market power, and whether their practices could be exploitative.

CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said: “More competitive mobile ecosystems could foster new innovations and new opportunities across a range of services that millions of people use, be they app stores, browsers or operating systems. Better competition could also boost growth here in the UK, with businesses able to offer new and innovative types of products and services on Apple’s and Google’s platforms.”

The CMA will also investigate whether Apple and Google prioritise their own services, impose unfair terms on app developers, or restrict user choices.

Possible remedies include facilitating app downloads outside their app stores, supporting alternative payment systems, or granting third-party apps access to essential functionalities.

The CMA will engage with stakeholders, including device manufacturers, software developers, and user groups, and gather evidence from Apple and Google.

A decision is expected by 31 October 2025.

In January 2025, the CMA initiated an investigation into Google’s search services under the new UK Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act.

In another development, Google is advancing the Android XR platform through a new agreement with HTC. Google has welcomed some HTC VIVE engineering team members to accelerate Android XR platform development.

Google’s spokesperson said: “They are an incredibly strong technical team with a proven track record in the VR space, and we are looking forward to working with them.”