Coda Octopus Group has patented a method for processing 3D underwater scenes using sonar data. A computing device segments and classifies 3D volumetric points to interpret the underwater environment. The method involves applying segmentation modes and known shape descriptors to enhance data analysis and object classification. GlobalData’s report on Coda Octopus Group gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Coda Octopus Group, Under-screen biometric identification was a key innovation area identified from patents. Coda Octopus Group's grant share as of February 2024 was 56%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Processing 3d underwater scenes using sonar data

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Coda Octopus Group Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11874407B2) discloses a method for processing a three-dimensional (3D) underwater scene using sonar data. The method involves receiving a data set output by a sonar transducer assembly, specifying tasks to perform on the data set, identifying segmentation modes based on known shape descriptors, applying these modes to generate segmented subsets representing the underwater environment, and classifying the 3D volumetric objects within these subsets. The segmentation modes include extracting 3D geometric primitives and matching objects to known shapes, with the option to apply modes recursively and across multiple time points associated with the data set.



Furthermore, the patent describes the use of a non-transitory computer-readable storage medium and a computing device to execute the method. The computing device includes a sonar transducer assembly, processors, and memory storing program code for receiving sonar data, specifying tasks, identifying segmentation modes based on shape descriptors, applying these modes to generate segmented subsets, and classifying the 3D volumetric objects within these subsets. The identification of segmentation modes and their application sequence is also influenced by known shape descriptors, allowing for a comprehensive analysis of underwater environments and objects. This innovative method offers a systematic approach to processing 3D underwater scenes, enabling tasks such as seabed detection, terrain following, object tracking, and threat detection, among others, with a high level of accuracy and efficiency.

