US-based company Cognizant Technology Solutions’s IT hiring declined 4.1% in June 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 5.74% in June 2021 when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 75.72% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2021, and recorded a 1.59% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring in June 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Cognizant Technology Solutions, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 86.77% in June 2021, and a 13.35% drop over May 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 11.52% in June 2021, and registered a 27.69% decline. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 1.38% in June 2021, a 40.24% drop from May 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in June 2021 with a 97.95% share, which marked a 15.05% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 1.74%, registering a 15.07% month-on-month decline. South & Central America was the third leading region with a 0.14% share and a 61.54% drop over May 2021.

In the fourth place was Europe with a share of 0.08% and a month-on-month decline of 90.91%.Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.08%, registering a 50% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 97.95% share in June 2021, a 14.99% decline over May 2021. the US featured next with a 1.1% share, down 23.53% over the previous month.Canada recorded a 0.34% share, an increase of 20% compared with May 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring activity in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.59%, down by 1.68% from May 2021. Entry Level positions with a 32.56% share, a decline of 32.1% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 1.83% share, down 56.08% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.03%, recording a month-on-month an flat growth.