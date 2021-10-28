US-based company Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring declined 5.3% in September 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 5.88% in September 2021 when compared with August 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 69.07% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2021, and recorded a 3.64% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring in September 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Cognizant Technology Solutions, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 84.57% in September 2021, and a 9.99% drop over August 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 11.67% in September 2021, and registered a decline of 23.75%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 3.05% in September 2021, a 15.3% drop from August 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in September 2021 with an 87.85% share, which marked a 12.36% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 10.95%, registering a 9.76% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 0.99% share and a 3.96% drop over August 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.14% and a month-on-month increase of 7.69%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.07%, registering a 16.67% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 86.56% share in September 2021, a 12.31% decline over August 2021. US featured next with a 9.19% share, down 8.72% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 1.55% share, a decline of 12.14% compared with August 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring activity in September 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.46%, down by 19.18% from August 2021. Entry Level positions with a 38.4% share, a growth of 0.97% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 7.09% share, down 12.7% over August 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.05%, recording a month-on-month decline of 16.67%.