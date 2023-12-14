The deal builds on the existing partnership between Cognizant and ServiceNow. Credit: Prashanth Bala/Shutterstock.

IT services provider Cognizant has signed a deal to acquire ServiceNow consultancy Thirdera for an undisclosed sum.

Broomfield, Colorado-based Thirdera was founded in 2021 and specialises in providing implementation, assistance, and optimisation services for ServiceNow’s solutions.

As part of the agreement, Thirdera’s over 940 employees will join Cognizant’s ServiceNow business group, creating a team with over ServiceNow 2,400 specialists.

Thirdera’s consultants operate in North America, Spain, Colombia, the Netherlands, and Australia, among other markets.

The deal also includes Thirdera University, the consultancy’s ServiceNow training platform.

Cognizant noted that Thirdera University will play a crucial role in credentialing resources to meet the increasing demand in the ServiceNow ecosystem.

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S said: “I believe the combination of Cognizant’s deep industry, [artificial intelligence] AI, and platform expertise paired with Thirdera’s leading-edge offerings in enterprise transformation will position Cognizant at the forefront of thought leadership and innovation in the ServiceNow ecosystem.”

Thirdera CEO and co-founder Jason Wojahn said: “We believe leveraging Cognizant’s scale, resources, and cross-industry expertise will help us revolutionise how our clients work in order to unleash productivity and drive innovation.”

Wojahn will lead Cognizant’s ServiceNow business group.

Furthermore, the acquisition is expected to support the existing partnership between Cognizant and ServiceNow.

In June 2023, Cognizant and ServiceNow joined forces to facilitate AI-powered automation across sectors, with the aim of creating a combined business worth $1bn.

ServiceNow chairman and CEO Bill McDermott said: “Their [Cognizant’s] plan to acquire Thirdera, the largest pure-play ServiceNow partner, will turbo-charge their ability to build GenAI industry leading solutions on the ServiceNow platform.

“This acquisition puts Cognizant well on their way to building a $1bn joint business that can accelerate value for our customers.”

The acquisition is expected to complete in January 2024.

In May 2023, Cognizant said that it will lay off 3,500 employees to save costs and streamline operations.