Fixed broadband revenue in Colombia will expand at a 9.2% CAGR between 2020 and 2025, increasing its weight over the total market’s revenue from 25.9% in 2020 to 33.0% in 2025. Growth will be driven by increasing adoption of FTTH broadband services on the back of ongoing coverage expansions.

Fixed broadband penetration of population will increase from 14.2% in 2020 to 19.8% in 2025. At the end of 2020, cable accounted for 63.1% of the total broadband lines estimated for year-end 2020, followed by fiber (18.4%) and DSL (18.0%).

GlobalData projects that cable subscription will decline through 2025 and will account for an estimated 61.5% share by 2025. On the other hand, fiber’s share of the total broadband lines will increase from 18.4% in 2020 to 29.2% by year-end 2025.