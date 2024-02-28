Competitors should look to mimic Google’s Gemini for workspace AI, according to research from data and analysis company GlobalData.
Gemini for Google workspace is a set of generative AI features for email, documents and spreadsheets. Alongside summarising information and providing writing tips, Google’s workspace Gemini assistant can also mimic the role of a research analyst by providing trend insights and identifying business opportunities.
“Gemini for Google Workspace’ represents a significant upgrade to the Workspace platform,” stated Gregg Willsky, principal analyst at GlobalData.
“Gemini is positioned to become Google’s flagship AI tool, powering many products and services within its portfolio,” he said.
Willsky stated that AI developers have continually researched how they can differentiate their AI products from the crowd. Google, he said, has the answer in its Gemini set of LLMs (large language models).
Google Gemini is the first LLM to be built natively multimodal, meaning it has ingested multiple types of data such as text, image, speech or numerical data. Gemini has also outperformed humans in tasks measuring multitask language understanding.
While GlobalData analysis finds that AI workspace productivity assistants have been released by many technology companies, Google’s Gemini is integrated throughout Google’s portfolio, which is in stark contrast to its competitors ‘centrepiece’ approach.
“Google’s rivals will need to evaluate the LLMs powering their respective collaboration platforms and consider upgrading them,” stated Willsky. “Gemini’s ability to process a range of data types and the effectiveness at which it does so is well worth mimicking,” he added.
However, Google Gemini has been at the forefront of online debate regarding the content of its generated images.
Posts made on social media platform X have criticised Gemini for its historical inaccuracies in depicting the race of historical figures.
While Google publicly stated that it was working on fixing the issue, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai sent an internal email to staff stating that the inaccuracies were “completely unacceptable”.
Pichai’s email stated to employees that there was a clear set of actions that Google was taking to address Gemini’s issues.
Although these issues with Gemini do not directly affect its efficacy in the workspace, Pichai wrote in his email that solving Gemini’s problems was necessary to ensure that Google was focusing on products “deserving of [its] users’ trust”.