5G-powered coronavirus robots have been deployed in various cities in China as part of continued efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.

In China, there have been over 80,000 cases, with 2336 deaths and 68,715 recoveries, and the number of coronavirus cases outside of the country now outnumbers those within. According to the National Post, there was just one new case of coronavirus in Wuhan on Monday.

Guangzhou Gosuncn Robot Company, which specialises in smart city and internet of things devices, has developed a patrol robot designed to assist police officers carrying out disease prevention inspections, which can otherwise mean officers are exposed to the virus.

How the robots are being used to combat coronavirus

The self-driving robots, equipped with Advantech’s MIC-770 Edge Computer, are fitted with cameras and infrared sensors that can take the temperature of 10 people at once within five metres. If a high temperature is detected, the relevant authorities are alerted and the relevant data is sent to a centralised control center for real-time response.

The robots can also detect whether or not an individual is wearing a face mask and are capable of “environmental sensing, dynamic decision-making, autonomous motion control, behavioral sensing and interaction”, according to According to Advantech,

The robots are designed to free up human officers and lower the risk of spreading the infection and have already been deployed in airports and shopping centres in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Xi’an and Guiyang.

The edge computer is designed to withstand 24/7 operation and extreme conditions, and can also be used in urban security, smart equipment, autonomous vehicles, AI inference servers, high-end medical or security inspection equipment.

In other parts of China, robots are also being used to patrol hospitals, assisting doctors in checking temperatures and patients’ identities as staff are under increasing pressure to care for large numbers of patients.

