Hand holding red pen over proofreading text in office. Shutterstock/Lamai Prasitsuwan

Madrid-based start-up for Spanish speakers, Correcto, announced it has secured €6.5m ($7m) in seed funding in a round led by Octopus Ventures, Carya Venture Partners and River Park Ventures.

Founded in 2021, Correcto is an AI-based writing tool for Spanish speakers which corrects grammar, spelling and usage while also providing explanations of why corrections were made.

Native Spanish speakers number around 500 million compared to 373 million native English speakers.

Correcto reported 120,000 downloads, primarily in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and the US.

Co-founders CEO Abraham López Lee, COO Ignacio Prieto Mayorga and CTO Antonio Triguero Noriega developed Correcto due to the lack of Spanish language equivalents for Grammarly, which primarily focuses on English

Initially launched as a Chrome extension, Correcto is now a free app with additional paid premium options available.

Large language models (LLM), such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude, have proliferated since Correcto’s inception in 2021, and are able to generate Spanish text.

However, LLM development has long centred on the English language with little attention paid to training models in other languages.

LLMs are, therefore, more likely to perform better in response to English language queries than inputs from other languages.

In July, a Spanish-based LLM, Clibrain launched, hoping to exploit a niche in the generative AI race by developing models for Spanish speakers.