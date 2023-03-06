Credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

A rumoured new Apple mixed reality (MR) product is set to release this year, which raises questions around how this may potentially encourage mass adoption of augmented (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

After CEO of UK based smartphone manufacturer HTC, Cher Wang, predicted at the Mobile World Congress 2023 that Apple will launch its own MR headset, how will the Big Tech powerhouse add new intrigue to the AR/VR world?

“I expect Apple to release a VR headset this year, and I believe it will mark the moment we begin to approach critical mass,” reaffirms Matt Littler, Founder and CEO of ARK Immersive.

“It will accelerate the adoption of immersive technologies because if Apple releases a headset, it will give everyone the ‘mythical permission’ to get involved.

With Apple releasing the headset, it almost feels like the grown-ups wading in and saying it’s now sensible to consider the metaverse and VR as a viable concept.”

There has been undeniable failure so far in AR&VR development, and in 2022 VR and AR deals plummeted from $18.9bn across 311 deals in 2021, to just $5bn across 283 this year.

Apple appear late to the world of these new reality developments, but it is likely that they once again, will create a seamless and engaging virtual environment to capture the imagination of its users.

“With their expertise in hardware design and user experience, they have the potential to create devices and platforms that will shape the way we interact with this new digital real,” states Philip Bacon, Director at Bacon Marketing.

In ‘2023 Predictions for the Enterprise: Metaverse’, GlobalData says: “from a purely technological standpoint the industry needs headsets that are lighter, more durable, and have much improved battery life.”

This is something Apple has always done well and according to Littler, “if anyone can simplify the process, improve user experience and ultimately get your grandma in a VR headset, it’s Apple.”