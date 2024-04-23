Coursera has patented a system to estimate learner skill over time using a rating system based on assessment submissions. The system provides reliable estimates of assessment difficulty and learner ability, enabling personalized recommendations and adaptive diagnostic tests on online learning platforms. GlobalData’s report on Coursera gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Coursera, AI for workflow management was a key innovation area identified from patents. Coursera's grant share as of February 2024 was 46%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Estimating learner skill and providing adaptive learning experiences

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Coursera Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11887506B2) discloses a computer program product that aims to enhance the assessment and learning experience for learners. The product, stored on a non-transitory computer-readable storage medium, includes instructions for storing assessment ratings, administering assessments to learners via an online platform, and executing a rating algorithm to assign learner skill ratings based on assessment scores. The algorithm defines assessment administrations as matches won by learners or assessments based on passing or failing scores, leading to a converged assessment rating on a standard scale. Additionally, the product provides an adaptive learning experience by assigning corrected learner skill ratings and offering subsequent assessments based on the learner's performance.



Furthermore, the patent details the execution of the rating algorithm, including assigning uncertainty to learner and assessment ratings, and mentions the use of the Glicko rating algorithm. It also highlights the administration of assessments to multiple groups of learners, correction of learner skill ratings, and the association of assessments with specific courses. The product aims to provide a comprehensive learning experience by extracting questions from course content to create adaptive diagnostic assessments based on learner ratings. Overall, the system described in the patent seeks to optimize the assessment process, enhance learning outcomes, and offer personalized learning experiences to learners through an online platform.

