Additionally, CrowdStrike announced the availability of CrowdStrike Signal, an AI-powered detection engine designed to identify threats that might be missed by traditional tools. Credit: Lea Rae / Shutterstock.com.

Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike has introduced two new services designed to help organisations reduce risks and prevent breaches in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

The two offerings- AI Systems Security Assessment and AI for SecOps Readiness, further expand the company’s AI Security Services portfolio.

It builds on CrowdStrike’s existing AI Red Team Services, introduced last year, to secure AI systems that are integral to modern business operations and ensure the safe adoption of AI within security frameworks.

As organisations increasingly utilise large language models (LLMs), copilots, and agentic tools, they encounter new vulnerabilities such as shadow AI, misconfigurations, and autonomous agents with privileged access. Simultaneously, adversaries are leveraging AI to automate reconnaissance and generate sophisticated phishing content.

With the new services, CrowdStrike aims to offer expert guidance to navigate these challenges, aiming to secure AI systems and enhance detection and response capabilities within security operations centres (SOCs).

The AI Systems Security Assessment service provides organisations with insights into AI usage across their environments, identifying risks and suggesting improvements in governance and protection.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The service builds on CrowdStrike’s existing capabilities, such as Falcon Shield and Falcon Cloud Security AI-SPM, offering real-time visibility into AI utilisation and potential vulnerabilities. It also includes threat-informed AI testing to assess risks and provides strategic recommendations for improving governance and architecture.

Meanwhile, the AI for SecOps Readiness service aims to enable security teams to operate at machine speed in detection, investigation, and response workflows.

As adversaries advance with AI, this service helps organisations assess their AI readiness, prioritise use cases, and develop secure AI adoption strategies. It involves evaluating staffing, tooling, and workflows to assess readiness and provides a roadmap for integrating AI tools.

CrowdStrike chief global services officer Tom Etheridge said: “Security teams are under pressure on both sides, to protect rapidly evolving AI systems and to bring AI into the SOC without introducing new risk.

“These services are purpose-built to meet that dual challenge head-on, combining the power of the Falcon platform, threat intelligence, and expert guidance to help organisations reduce risk, improve resilience, and move faster with confidence.”

Additionally, CrowdStrike announced the availability of CrowdStrike Signal, an AI-powered detection engine designed to identify threats that might be missed by traditional tools. Signal employs self-learning models to understand normal behaviour across hosts, enabling it to identify subtle threat activities early.