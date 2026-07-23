Cerebras chooses CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform for enterprise AI security. Credit: bluestork/Shutterstock.com.

CrowdStrike and Cerebras Systems have announced a strategic partnership that combines cybersecurity and AI inference speed to improve enterprise threat detection and response.

As part of the partnership, CrowdStrike will use Cerebras’s AI inference capabilities to support its Falcon AI Detection and Response (AIDR) solution. In return, Cerebras will use the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to provide security measures for its own operations.

This collaboration aims to address recent changes in the threat landscape, where the growth of AI-driven attacks demands security systems that operate at machine speed.

CrowdStrike’s approach is to leverage Cerebras’s hardware, which is designed for rapid AI inference, to enhance the speed and scalability of its security models. The goal is to allow security teams to detect and stop threats in real time, including those that legacy monitoring tools may miss.

Cerebras chief information security officer Naor Penso said: “Inference is where AI creates value, and cybersecurity is one of the clearest examples of where speed matters most. Security cannot wait in the queue for slow AI while an attack unfolds. Every millisecond matters.

“It determines whether AI prevents an attack or explains what happened afterward. CrowdStrike built the industry’s leading cybersecurity platform, and Cerebras delivers the world’s fastest inference. Together, we enable real-time AI security to stay ahead of today’s threats.”

The arrangement marks a move by Cerebras to standardise its security on the Falcon platform, reflecting a wider trend among AI infrastructure companies to seek dedicated protection for AI assets, data, and identities.

CrowdStrike’s Falcon AIDR, already used to secure data and models, will now run on hardware that is built for high-throughput, low-latency model inference. This setup is intended to enable more rapid assessment and response across multiple domains during a cyber attack.

CrowdStrike chief business officer Daniel Bernard said: “By running Falcon AIDR models on Cerebras, we put the world’s best security AI on the world’s fastest inference.

“Fast, secure AI drives rapid adoption. Cerebras is one of the most important names in AI compute, and they’ve standardised on the Falcon platform to secure their own innovation.”

This collaboration is aimed at supporting enterprises with deployment of more advanced AI models that require immediate action on cyber threats. The integration is intended to minimise the delay between detection and response, enabling organisations to act before attacks escalate.

In a separate development, CrowdStrike recently announced an expanded partnership with Schwarz Digits to make the Falcon platform available on STACKIT, its sovereign cloud infrastructure for European enterprises.

As part of this extended alliance, CrowdStrike has entered into an agreement to acquire the intellectual property of XM Cyber, a Schwarz Digits company specialising in attack path visualisation and offensive simulation.

Over time, customers of XM Cyber are expected to have access to the Falcon platform via Falcon Flex, enabling integrated visibility and response across enterprise environments.

Earlier this year, CrowdStrike introduced Falcon Data Security, a tool developed to prevent data theft in organisations using various digital platforms and AI workflows. The solution works by detecting, classifying, and blocking unauthorised transfers of sensitive data in real time, drawing on adversary intelligence and the integrated context of the Falcon platform.