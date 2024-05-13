US cybersecurity company CrowdStrike has partnered with Google Cloud to enhance Mandiant’s Incident Response and Managed Detected Response services for Google Cloud customers.
Google first acquired Mandiant in 2022 and has since worked alongside it to provide businesses using Google Cloud as a cybersecurity suite.
The companies announced their extended partnership at the 2024 San Francisco RSA Conference which is focused on cybersecurity.
In CrowdStrike’s 2024 global threat report, the company found that cloud breaches had increased 75% in the last 12 months, with successful attacks being able to enter businesses’ clouds in as little as two minutes.
CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform will be used by Google Cloud to protect its customers from current cloud threats.
CrowdStrike’s Endpoint Detection and Response, Identity Threat Detection and Response, and its Exposure Management solutions will be included in Mandiant’s protection services to Google Cloud customers.
“CrowdStrike has been a strategic technology partner for both Mandiant and Google Cloud for many years,” said Google Cloud’s VP of global sales, Dom Delfino.
“We’re excited to deepen the collaboration across Google Cloud Security with enhanced threat intelligence sharing, a tighter integration between CrowdStrike and Google Chronicle, our Hyperscale Security Operations platform and Mandiant Managed Defence, and the ability to deploy CrowdStrike Falcon to support Mandiant Consulting,” he stated.
In its 2024 thematic intelligence report into cybersecurity, research and analysis company GlobalData forecast that the total cybersecurity market is set to be worth over $290bn by 2027, achieving a CAGR of 13% from 2022.
Software-based cybersecurity tools are set to be the largest portion of the global market accounting for 44% of the total cybersecurity revenue in 2027.
Services will be the second largest segment of revenue in 2027, which is set to be around 37% of the world’s cybersecurity revenue.