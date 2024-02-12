Digital fine wine community Crurated has unveiled a metaverse to give real asset wine and spirit collectors a more immersive experience.
The first-of-its-kind real asset, blockchain-backed, metaverse is set to launch initially with a virtual cellar experience, allowing wine enthusiasts to virtually walk through their collection and show off their bottles to others.
Research and analysis company GlobalData defines the metaverse as “a virtual world where users share experiences and interact in real-time within simulated scenarios.”
Every digital wine bottle owned by members of the Crurated community is certified by an NFT. Crurated records data from every real-life bottle onto the blockchain, providing a complete timeline of its journey from the vineyard for those who wish to purchase it in the digital realm.
The NFTs remain completely redeemable, meaning users can trade in their virtual wine to be sent the real-life bottle whenever they wish.
“We want to nurture the passion of collectors, support them in a way that hasn’t been done before—all our technological developments point in that direction,” said Alfonso de Gaetano, founder of Crurated.
“Our metaverse is the first step in giving collectors an immersive, engaging experience, an alternative to a list of wines on a spreadsheet,” he added.
Crurated has announced that users will be able to use the newly released Apple Vision Pro to enter their wine cellars by the end of 2024. The digital wine company said the experience through Apple‘s new headset will “feel intuitive and magical”.
The metaverse has been built with Unreal Engine 5, an extremely popular gaming development program owned by Fortnite-maker Epic Games.
According to GlobalData’s 2023 report, Thematic Research: The Metaverse, the company predicts that the metaverse economy will be worth $400bn by 2030, up from $48bn in 2022.