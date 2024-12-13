Crusoe has also announced the general availability of Crusoe Cloud, a “high-performance” platform. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.

Crusoe, a US-based AI infrastructure provider, has raised $600m in a Series D funding round led by Founders Fund.

This investment will bolster Crusoe’s efforts in expanding its AI infrastructure, including data centres and Crusoe Cloud.

The funding round saw participation from new and existing investors, such as Fidelity, Long Journey Ventures, Mubadala, NVIDIA, Ribbit Capital, and Valor Equity Partners.

Crusoe claims to offer a “reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally aligned solution for AI infrastructure” by leveraging clean energy, constructing AI-optimised data centres, and providing builders with a development platform full of features.

Meanwhile, Crusoe has also announced the general availability of Crusoe Cloud, a “high-performance” platform designed for AI and machine learning workloads.

Developers and data scientists can now access Crusoe Cloud’s resources for AI exploration, model training, fine-tuning, and scalable inference workloads.

The company stated that it is committed to using clean, abundant, and low-cost energy sources to power its computing resources, with more than 15 gigawatts in development.

Crusoe’s new data centre in Abilene, Texas, will feature over 1.2 gigawatts, making it one of the largest high-performance computing clusters globally.

Crusoe has experienced significant growth over the past year, with customer numbers claiming to increase by over seven times.

The company has strengthened partnerships with industry leaders like VAST Data, Rescale, SES AI, NVIDIA, and Deloitte, expanding its footprint to nine states and three countries, including Iceland.

Its new data centre in Abilene is expected to contribute $1bn to the local economy over the next 20 years and create more than 800 jobs.

Crusoe has also made strategic leadership appointments, welcoming Bill Stein, Peter Gross, and Matt Field to its board of advisors and appointing Nadav Eiron as senior vice president of Cloud Engineering.

Crusoe co-founder and chief executive office Chase Lochmiller said: “We believe a new approach is needed to power the AI revolution.”

“To reduce complexity, accelerate time-to-value, and support the most demanding AI solutions, customers need a vertically integrated approach. We are able to innovate faster and bring new, state-of-the-art capacity online in a fraction of the time compared to legacy cloud providers while delivering unmatched results for customers, making the promises of AI a reality.”