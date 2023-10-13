CD Projekt‘s Cyberpunk 2077 used artificial intelligence (AI) to recreate the voice of late voice actor Miłogost Reczek in the Polish-language release Phantom Liberty expansion.
Reczek’s voice was reproduced using an AI algorithm after the games developer received permission from the actor’s family. A different voice actor performed the lines which were then fed into voice-cloning software Respeecher to adjust the speech to Reczek’s cadence.
“We didn’t like this approach,” CD Projekt localization director Mikołaj Szwed said in a statement statement to Bloomberg.
The use of AI in the entertainment industry has raised concerns among actors and performers. Unions and actors are worried about their work being replicated without their permission or fair compensation.
in the last few months online, AI has been used to mimic the voices of famous singers performing different artists’ songs. So far, Freddie Mercury’s voice has been used to sing Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On, while an AI Taylor Swift has performed Kanye West’s Heartless, among many other examples.
Similar uses of generative AI were seen in recent movies and TV shows. James Earl Jones has been the iconic voice behind Darth Vader since A New Hope hit cinema screens in 1977.
However, as Jones has stepped back from acting and was unavailable to reprise his role as Darth Vader’s voice in Disney Plus’s Kenobi in 2022, generative AI was employed to mimic his Vader voice from 1977 in the show, with his consent.
