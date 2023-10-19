Using SecureW2, businesses can automate and provide access to Wi-Fi, apps, VPN, and desktop login. Credit: Sigmund/Unsplash.

Cybersecurity software-as-a-service (SaaS) company SecureW2 has raised $80m in funding from Insight Partners.

SecureW2 is engaged in offering a suite of passwordless security software solutions, with headquarters in the Netherlands and regional hubs in the US and India.

It will use the funding to expand operations, hire new staff and support the augmentation of its security platform.

Using SecureW2, businesses can automate and provide access for Wi-Fi, apps, VPN, and desktop login by utilising security and compliance data from identity and management infrastructure such as Azure, Okta, Intune, and Jamf.

The company’s passwordless technology is 100% cloud-based and turnkey deployable.

SecureW2 recently extended the scope of its service offerings beyond passwordless certificate-based infrastructure access to include application security access.

SecureW2 CEO and co-founder Bert Kashyap said: “This is the right inflexion point in SecureW2’s journey to join forces with Insight Partners, whose track record as a leading cybersecurity software investor is going to immediately benefit our current and future customers.

“As a result of this partnership, SecureW2 will be accelerating new products and channels to market and adding integrations to our ever-broadening ecosystem of technology partners.”

Insight Partners principal Max Wolff said: “Organisations are increasingly looking for alternatives to traditional passwords to authenticate access to networks and applications. SecureW2 provides an easy-to-use, cloud-native solution to address this need that is already being used by hundreds of customers worldwide.”

Last week, software investor Insight Partners co-led the $35m Series B round of data transformation startup Prophecy.

