Good morning, here's your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead.

EU votes on controversial copyright laws

The European Parliament will today vote on amendments to the controversial Copyright in the Digital Single Market Directive.

The proposal, designed to update copyright laws for the digital age, has been backed by those in the entertainment industry such as music artists and film-makers. However, it has also been met with huge backlash from critics who claim that it will ‘destroy the internet’.

The most criticised proposed changes are Article 13, which will force digital platforms to track the content that their users upload and remove any copyrighted material, and Article 11, which would require digital platforms like Google and Facebook to pay to display snippets of information from other sources.

The vote will take place following an address by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, which will begin at 8am London time.

Apple fans await latest iPhone announcement

Apple is expected to reveal the latest iteration of its iPhone device at a special event taking place at its headquarters in San Francisco today.

According to reports, Apple will unveil three new iPhone devices today, including a larger and a cheaper model of its flagship iPhone X device. The company is also expected to reveal a new a fourth-generation device in its Apple Watch line.

The US tech giant traditionally launches its latest handsets at the September event. Last year the company revealed the iPhone 8, iPhone 8S and iPhone X devices that helped it to become the world’s first trillion dollar company in August.

The event will begin at 6pm London time and can be watched live via the Apple website.

Europe gets its triennial health check

The World Health Organization today releases its flagship European Health Report, which tracks the trends in public health and well-being across 53 countries in the European region.

Published every three years, the report gives an idea of how attitudes towards health are changing across the continent.

The report will go into detail on the adverse behaviours that continue to negatively impact the lives of many, such as such as alcohol consumption, tobacco use and obesity. However, WHO will also report a rise in life expectancy and a decrease in premature mortality.

Claudia Stein, WHO Europe’s Director of the Division of Information, Evidence, Research and Innovation will lead a press conference in London, which is scheduled to begin at 10am.