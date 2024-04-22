Dynatrace has patented a system and method for injecting agents into processes running self-contained, statically linked binaries. The system intercepts system calls, identifies statically linked binaries, and uses a proxy launcher process to load agents for instrumentation. This innovation allows for monitoring and analysis of processes without dynamic loader interaction. GlobalData’s report on Dynatrace gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Dynatrace, Hybrid cloud mgmt was a key innovation area identified from patents. Dynatrace's grant share as of February 2024 was 77%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Dynamic injection of agents into statically linked binary processes

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Dynatrace Inc

A computer-implemented system for injecting agents into processes executing on a host computer has been granted a patent (Publication Number: US11892939B2). The system involves a binary available for execution on the host computer and an interceptor that launches a proxy process, copying the memory image of the binary into a memory assigned to a child process for execution. The proxy launcher is configured to manage memory image loading, debug connections, and dynamic library loading, ensuring compatibility between the binary and monitoring agent functionalities.



Furthermore, the system includes a container manager agent that facilitates agent injection into processes within isolated containers. The agent intercepts calls to execute binaries within the container, determining linking status and redirecting calls to the proxy launcher when necessary. The method involves analyzing binaries, launching proxy processes, monitoring execution, and sending performance data across a network. It also addresses conflicts between binary and agent functionalities, utilizing minimal proxy launchers when conflicts arise to ensure seamless operation. Additionally, memory address conflicts are identified and resolved by delegating to alternative proxy launcher variants, optimizing memory usage and functionality within the system.

