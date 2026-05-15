PwC’s leaders have also begun practical adoption following training sessions at recent internal events. Credit: Bendix M/Shutterstock.com.

PwC and Anthropic have announced an expansion of their alliance, aiming to increase the use of Anthropic’s Claude AI technology within PwC’s services and operations.

The two firms are deploying Claude across several key business areas, including technology development, transaction execution, and enterprise operational models, with an emphasis on production-level implementation at scale.

The collaboration centres on three main initiatives: accelerated software development using Claude Code, integration of AI agents into deal-making processes, and the application of AI-native models across core corporate functions such as finance, supply chain, and human resources.

PwC has introduced these AI-driven approaches into regulated industries and is offering a delivery structure that supports both targeted CFO functions and broader enterprise transformations.

Among the first large-scale uses is the Office of the CFO, where PwC has established a finance business group leveraging Claude-based solutions.

PwC initially used these tools internally, focusing on tasks such as journal entries, variance analysis, and annual planning before offering the same capabilities to clients.

Anthropic’s technology has also contributed to operational improvements in its own CFO office.

Current production deployments include projects in sports management, insurance underwriting, legacy system modernisation, human resources systems, and cybersecurity.

In insurance, for example, underwriting times have reduced from ten weeks to ten days.

PwC reports improvements of up to 70% in delivery efficiency across client engagements, attributing these outcomes to Claude Code’s capabilities in enterprise coding and compliance.

Health system operator Advocate Health is preparing for large-scale adoption involving its 167,000 staff, as part of broader sector initiatives targeting healthcare, life sciences, financial services, and consumer markets.

These efforts include transforming clinical operations, compressing development cycles in life sciences, and building new AI-native finance platforms and operational models for private equity.

To support growing client demand, PwC will expand enterprise-wide Claude access globally, including training and certifying 30,000 professionals and establishing a joint Centre of Excellence.

PwC’s leaders have also begun practical adoption following training sessions at recent internal events.

Claude is operating within ChatPwC, the company’s internal AI tool, and powers active engagements in Finance, Supply Chain, and Deal Making. It is further integrated into office software, connecting to enterprise data using Anthropic’s protocols to support broad workforce use.

PwC US senior partner and CEO Paul Griggs said: “Clients are looking for ways to apply AI that are secure, responsible, and capable of delivering measurable outcomes in complex business environments.

“Our collaboration with Anthropic brings together advanced AI capabilities and PwC’s industry experience to help organisations move from exploration to enterprise-wide impact with greater confidence.”