Emerson Electric has patented a method for proof-testing radar level gauge systems in tanks. The method involves transmitting and receiving electromagnetic signals to determine product levels, adding proof test information, processing the data, and providing a signal based on the results. GlobalData’s report on Emerson Electric gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Emerson Electric, Smart climate control systems was a key innovation area identified from patents. Emerson Electric's grant share as of February 2024 was 64%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Method of proof-testing radar level gauge system

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Emerson Electric Co

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11927469B2) discloses a method and system for proof-testing a radar level gauge system used to determine the filling level of a product in a tank. The method involves transmitting an electromagnetic signal towards the product surface, receiving the reflection signal, and forming a measurement representation based on these signals. The innovation lies in adding proof test echo information to the measurement representation, indicating a predefined proof test level higher than the high-level alarm limit of the radar system. This modified representation is then processed to determine the proof test level, with a signal provided as a result of this processing. Additionally, the method includes steps for generating a proof test alarm based on the processing signal, ensuring the system's reliability and accuracy.



Furthermore, the patent details a radar level gauge system that incorporates the method described above. The system includes a transceiver for signal generation and reception, a signal propagation arrangement, and measurement representation forming circuitry. Notably, the system features proof test echo information adding circuitry to enhance the measurement representation with proof test data. The system is designed to operate in both filling level measuring and proof test states, with level determining circuitry facilitating the determination of filling levels and proof test levels based on the modified measurement representation. This innovative radar level gauge system aims to improve accuracy and reliability in determining product levels in tanks, ensuring efficient and safe operations in various industrial applications.

