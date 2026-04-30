The integration of Astreya is set to provide immediate operational benefits for Cognizant’s existing clients. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

Cognizant has confirmed an agreement to acquire Astreya, an IT managed services and solutions provider based in San Jose, California.

The deal, whose financial terms remain undisclosed, aims to bolster Cognizant’s AI-focused managed services capabilities.

Astreya’s operations span over 35 countries, and the company has established long-term managed services arrangements with six major hyperscale technology firms.

The acquisition is anticipated to advance Cognizant’s development as an AI builder by integrating Astreya’s AI infrastructure and managed services for enterprise customers.

Astreya’s AI OpsHub platform will add various operational modules, such as readiness assessment, analytics, and automation, to Cognizant’s portfolio.

The addition of Astreya’s proprietary platforms and technology partnerships, including those with Google Cloud Platform and ServiceNow, are expected to augment Cognizant’s global delivery network.

The integration is set to provide immediate operational benefits for Cognizant’s existing clients through the deployment of established AI operations technologies and skilled personnel.

For Astreya’s current clients, Cognizant’s global scale is expected to widen service capacity and accelerate enterprise AI operations initiatives.

Astreya’s experience in managing hyperscale environments, including data centre infrastructure and enterprise networks, is expected to support Cognizant’s hybrid AI infrastructure strategy.

Astreya president and CEO Romil Bahl said: “Joining Cognizant is the natural next chapter for the Astreya global team and importantly, the clients who have trusted us to operate their most critical technology environments.

“We have spent the last several years making deliberate, disciplined investments in AI: building platforms, training specialists and fundamentally redesigning how managed services are delivered. We look forward to attacking the AI infrastructure era as a part of Cognizant!”

The transaction is scheduled for completion in Q2 2026, pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S said: “By acquiring Astreya and its proprietary AI tooling and production-grade infrastructure platform, which is complementary to Cognizant’s AI builder stack, we will be even better-positioned to help clients architect their platform-led AI systems and operationalise them at scale.”

Separately, Cognizant has reported its first quarter 2026 financial results, with a revenue of $5.4bn, a year-on-year rise of 5.8%. Its net income remained flat at $662m in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The company’s adjusted operating margin grew to 15.6%, while adjusted earnings per share increased by 13.8% to $1.40.

Bookings over the trailing 12 months totalled $29.6bn, up 11% year-on-year, with a 21% increase in the first quarter fuelled by seven large contracts.

The company maintained its 2026 revenue growth guidance at 4% to 6.5% in constant currency and raised its adjusted operating margin forecast for the year.

In February, Cognizant expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to support the large-scale deployment of agentic AI in enterprise environments.