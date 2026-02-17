Cognizant introduces new productivity solutions leveraging Google Workspace and Gemini Enterprise. Credit: R.bussarin/Shutterstock.com.

Cognizant has announced the expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud, focusing on the large-scale operationalisation of agentic AI within enterprise settings.

The collaboration builds on a previous agreement to adopt Gemini Enterprise and aims to move from platform integration to direct business implementation.

The latest stage of this partnership includes Cognizant deploying Google Workspace and Gemini Enterprise internally. The company intends to use these tools to improve productivity, employee experience and overall delivery efficiency.

Cognizant will also introduce a new offering for clients that combines Gemini Enterprise with Google Workspace, designed to transition organisations from manual activities to AI-driven workflows. This package includes use cases such as collaborative content development and supplier communications.

Google Cloud global ecosystem and channels president Kevin Ichhpurani said: “Our partnership with Cognizant brings together advanced AI technology and deep industry expertise to help enterprises operationalise agentic AI.

“Together, we are enabling organisations to deploy enterprise-ready AI solutions that deliver real business impact.”

As part of its efforts to standardise and scale delivery, Cognizant is launching a dedicated Gemini Enterprise Centre of Excellence.

The organisation is investing in the delivery capabilities needed to deliver agentic AI at an enterprise level, using its Agent Development Lifecycle (ADLC) to embed AI within development processes from initial design through to implementation and rollout.

Tools like Cognizant Ignition, supported by Gemini, are intended to accelerate phases such as discovery and prototyping while strengthening clients’ data frameworks.

Through Cognizant Agent Foundry, the company offers no-code solutions and pre-built models for scenarios including AI-enabled contact centres and advanced order management. These capabilities will be accessible through its Google Experience Zones and Gen AI Studios, making use of a team trained specifically on Gemini technology.

Cognizant presents this approach as a model for enterprises to implement agentic AI at scale, focusing on advancing from platform selection to operating models that are ready for execution. The joint initiative with Google Cloud aims to provide organisations with mechanisms for governance and measurable results from their AI investments.

Cognizant core technologies and insights president Annadurai Elango said: “This partnership reinforces Cognizant’s position as an AI builder, a new kind of services partner focused on creating purpose-built, enterprise-grade solutions that drive real business outcomes.

“Cognizant brings together the optimal combination of people and technology, including proprietary IP and deep services expertise, to build industry-specific platforms, embed context into systems, and co-create agentic solutions tailored to each client’s business.”

The partnership extension was first announced in October 2025, when Cognizant outlined its intention to support client automation efforts by adopting Gemini Enterprise across various services, including Neuro AI and Agent Foundry. The companies plan to utilise Gemini Enterprise, Vertex AI, and the Customer Engagement Suite to deliver outcomes across different industry sectors.

Gemini Enterprise is built to give employees access to Google’s latest AI models, along with unified user experience and tools for centralised management of AI agents.

In addition to technology developments, Cognizant recently reported its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. Net income reached $648m in Q4 2025, an 18.6% increase over the same period in 2024.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $5.3bn, up 4.9% year-on-year or 3.8% in constant currency terms. Over the full year, revenue reached $21.1bn, a rise of 7% or 6.4% in constant currency.

For the first quarter of 2026, Cognizant’s revenue is projected at $5.36bn to $5.44bn, representing anticipated growth between 4.8% and 6.3% or between 2.7% and 4.2% in constant currency.

Full-year revenue for 2026 is forecasted between $22.14bn and $22.66bn, an increase of 4.9% to 7.4% or between 4% and 6.5% when adjusted for currency fluctuations.

In late January, Cognizant entered into a partnership with Cognition to apply AI in software engineering. The collaboration will bring Cognition’s Devin AI, an autonomous software engineer that can independently carry out development tasks, into enterprise environments.