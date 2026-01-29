Cognizant’s partnership with Cognition is geared towards large-scale enterprise adoption from the outset. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

Cognizant and San Francisco-based AI company Cognition have unveiled a new collaboration focused on transforming software engineering through the application of AI.

The collaboration will integrate Cognition’s Devin AI, an autonomous software engineer capable of executing comprehensive development tasks independently, into enterprise settings. This approach marks a departure from traditional coding assistants, which primarily offer code suggestions, by enabling end-to-end automation in complex systems.

Devin AI will be paired with Windsurf, an agentic development environment that augments engineers’ capabilities in real time. These technologies will be incorporated with Cognizant’s delivery models and platforms, including their Flowsource platform.

Designed to unify generative and agentic AI across all stages of the software development lifecycle (SDLC), this integration aims to drive faster application modernisation. It also seeks to enhance productivity and facilitate AI use in processes like code migration, testing, and ongoing maintenance.

The partnership is geared towards large-scale enterprise adoption from the start. Cognizant plans to integrate these AI technologies into its engineering practices to ensure robust security and governance, key requirements for major organisations.

As part of its internal adoption strategy, Cognizant has already deployed Windsurf as part of its Vibe Coding initiative.

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S said: “AI is fundamentally transforming how software is built. At Cognizant, 30% of our code is already generated with AI, and we aim to reach 50 percent in the near future. But achieving this requires more than powerful models or tools.

“As an AI builder, Cognizant bridges the gap between AI infrastructure investments and measurable business outcomes. Our partnership with Cognition combines autonomous and agentic engineering capabilities with enterprise‑grade delivery, governance and scale, helping clients modernize faster and realise real value.”

Initially, the collaboration will target enterprise modernisation and engineering transformation programmes. Early projects have shown how autonomous and agentic AI can be effectively applied in real-world development workflows to increase productivity, support modernisation efforts, and improve operational efficiency.

Building on these foundations, both companies intend to expand their partnership across various industries and use cases over time. The goal is to facilitate the scalable and secure adoption of AI-native software engineering practices aligned with business priorities.

Cognition founder and CEO Scott Wu said: “Cognizant’s depth in engineering, delivery, and transformation makes them a strong partner for scaling agentic and autonomous AI responsibly. Together, we are enabling organisations to move from assisted development to a new model of software engineering execution powered by AI.”

In a separate development, Cognizant has partnered with Typeface to advance marketing operations using agentic AI orchestration. The partnership combines Cognizant’s global delivery expertise with Typeface’s marketing platform to transform fragmented marketing workflows into cohesive, efficient processes.

Cognizant notes that as AI continues to reshape marketing landscapes, traditional models struggle to keep up with changing consumer expectations. This has led to a shift towards AI-driven orchestration, enabling enterprises to unify marketing workflows, from ideation and content creation to channel optimization, on a single platform powered by agentic AI.

The IT major will provide advisory and change-management services to help clients scale these capabilities across their organisations. This aims to deliver more personalised campaigns rapidly, boost marketing performance, and enhance transparency across operations.

Together, Cognizant and Typeface aim to replace outdated workflows and legacy processes with an orchestrated marketing operating model fit for the AI era.