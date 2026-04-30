The investment by Zebra Ventures is intended to help Apera AI expand its capabilities. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

US-based Zebra Technologies has made an investment in Canadian vision software firm Apera AI through its venture capital arm, Zebra Ventures.

Apera AI has developed a 4D Vision system that provides robots with real-time visual processing capabilities.

The technology enables robots to identify parts on production lines in varied conditions. It also helps robots manipulate parts in environments with changing light, shifting object positions, and complex geometries.

Zebra’s funding in Apera AI aims to accelerate the development of advanced vision systems for industrial robots. The investment supports Zebra’s broader push to drive automation and digital transformation across manufacturing and logistics operations.

Apera AI’s system employs stereo vision technology and AI models to enable robots to adapt to shifting bins, worn grippers, and other common variations that occur in operating factories. It supports tasks such as picking clear, reflective, or overlapping components, and is designed for unstructured and high-speed industrial settings.

The technology has been optimised for quick installation and flexibility, thus aiming to minimise engineering requirements and reduce the time taken to deploy robotics into production.

The investment by Zebra is intended to help Apera AI expand its capabilities and capacity to deliver its technology to customers who have complex or variable production environments.

Apera AI co-founder and CEO Sina Afrooze said: “We’re proud to play a role in the future of industrial automation powered by AI and vision-driven intelligence.

“We look forward to helping manufacturers standardise on vision-guided robotics faster, scale throughput, and protect uptime across their plant floors.”

Through this partnership, Zebra is broadening its portfolio of AI and machine vision offerings. The portfolio also includes previous acquisitions such as Photoneo, an organisation specialising in 3D imaging solutions, acquired by Zebra in 2025.

These technologies form part of Zebra’s Connected Factory initiative, which provides a framework to improve production efficiency, visibility, and automation across industrial sectors.

Zebra Ventures vice president Tony Palcheck said: “Our investment in Apera AI is a strategic step towards a more intelligent, responsive automation future.

“We are committed to helping organisations reach new levels of performance through automated workflows, and Apera AI offers a powerful new approach which we are excited to support through our venture investment.”

Zebra and Apera AI intend this collaboration to facilitate the deployment of adaptive robotics in manufacturing. This is expected to enable faster returns on investment for users by reducing the effort and time involved in automating operations.