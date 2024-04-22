Epic Games has patented a method for adjusting notes in a musical piece based on chord data from another piece. The technology involves comparing notes, changing functions based on the comparison, and dynamically adjusting a music loop. GlobalData’s report on Epic Games gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Epic Games, Online game monetization was a key innovation area identified from patents. Epic Games's grant share as of February 2024 was 55%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Adjusting notes of a first musical piece based on chords

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Epic Games Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11887567B2) discloses a computer-implemented method for adjusting notes of a first musical piece based on chord data of a second musical piece. The method involves accessing data of both musical pieces, comparing the notes of the first piece to the chord data of the second piece, and dynamically adjusting the music loop by changing the function of notes based on the comparison. Additionally, the method includes accessing chord progressions, chord scales, and storing music clips for further adjustments, allowing for a comprehensive and interactive musical composition process.



Furthermore, the patent extends to a non-transitory computer-readable media and a system comprising memory storing instructions and processors executing the instructions to perform the method. The system allows for efficient processing of musical data, including accessing, comparing, and adjusting notes based on chord data. It also enables key changes, storing music clips for variations, and dynamically adjusting music loops. Overall, the patented technology offers a sophisticated approach to musical composition by integrating chord data analysis with note adjustments, providing a versatile tool for musicians and composers to enhance their creative process and produce unique musical pieces.

