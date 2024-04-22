Giesecke+Devrient has patented a smart card design with a decorative part embedded in the card body, enhancing its appearance and individuality. The innovative design includes a base layer and multiple decorative pieces for a unique and three-dimensional effect, elevating the smart card’s aesthetic appeal. GlobalData’s report on Giesecke+Devrient gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Giesecke+Devrient, was a key innovation area identified from patents. Giesecke+Devrient's grant share as of February 2024 was 53%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Smart card with decorative pieces embedded in accommodating recess

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11922248B2) discloses a smart card design that includes a card body with an accommodating recess along its thickness direction, where a decorative part is embedded. The decorative part consists of a base layer and multiple decorative pieces arranged on it, protruding from the top surface of the card body. The accommodating recess is designed to receive the base layer, with the decorative pieces stacked on it in the thickness direction.



Furthermore, the smart card design includes features such as a flexible base layer, adhesive layers to connect the base layer and decorative pieces, a filler to fill gaps between decorative pieces, and an embedding flange for secure attachment to the card body. The height of the decorative part protruding from the recess is limited to 0.46 mm, and the card body may have multiple layers with the accommodating recess extending through them. These innovative features aim to enhance the aesthetics and functionality of smart cards, offering a unique and visually appealing design for users.

