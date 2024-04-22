OneSpan has patented a method for authenticating users based on contextual data while preserving privacy. The process involves collecting and anonymizing contextual data sets, transferring them to an authentication server, and analyzing for user authentication. The anonymization process includes using similarity preserving transformations. GlobalData’s report on OneSpan gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on OneSpan, Quantum key distribution was a key innovation area identified from patents. OneSpan's grant share as of February 2024 was 48%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

User authentication based on contextual data in privacy-preserving way

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: OneSpan Inc

The granted patent (Publication Number: US11886558B2) discloses a method and system for securing a user's interaction with a remotely accessible computer-based application. The method involves collecting contextual data, anonymizing it, transferring it to an authentication server, and analyzing it to authenticate the user. The anonymization process involves using a similarity-preserving transformation on computable contextual data elements. The system includes components for data collection, anonymization, authentication server, and user model learning, all aimed at enhancing user security during interactions with computer-based applications.



Furthermore, the system allows for the learning and updating of user models based on anonymized contextual data, enabling a more personalized and secure authentication process. The components can be integrated into a personal client computing device, with the collection component receiving data from hardware sensors or the operating system. The authentication server leverages the preserved similarity in anonymized data sets to authenticate users effectively. The user model learning component continuously updates user models using new contextual data, ensuring the authentication process remains accurate and secure over time. Overall, the method and system outlined in the patent offer a comprehensive approach to enhancing user security during interactions with remotely accessible computer-based applications.

