SZ DJI Technology has been granted a patent for a handheld platform with an imaging device, gimbal assembly, and handheld support. The device allows for movement along non-orthogonal axes, user control input, and transmission of image and audio data to a mobile device. GlobalData’s report on SZ DJI Technology gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on SZ DJI Technology, Precision imaging drones was a key innovation area identified from patents. SZ DJI Technology's grant share as of February 2024 was 98%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Handheld platform with imaging, gimbal, audio capture, and communication capabilities

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11927877B2) discloses a handheld platform designed for capturing images and audio. The platform includes an imaging device, a gimbal assembly allowing movement along non-orthogonal axes, an audio capture device, and a handheld support with an input interface for user control. The support also features a display for showing image data and other relevant information, a controller for generating control signals based on user input, and a communication module for transmitting data to a mobile device. The platform offers various functions such as image capture, recording, power control, zooming, and focus adjustment, enhancing user control and flexibility in capturing media content.



Furthermore, the handheld platform described in the patent includes a joystick for spatial control of the imaging device, enabling precise adjustments during operation. The platform's communication module facilitates wired or wireless connection with a mobile device, particularly smartphones using WiFi. The handheld support integrates a touchscreen for additional control options, while the display provides real-time feedback on image data and operational status. With the ability to control functions like image capture, power management, and resolution adjustments, the platform offers a comprehensive solution for capturing high-quality images and audio content efficiently and effectively.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on SZ DJI Technology, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed