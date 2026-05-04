The planned acquisition aims to integrate CyberCatch’s AI-powered cyber risk mitigation solutions into Datavault AI’s broader technology suite. Credit: Koupei Studio/Shutterstock.com.

US-based data science company Datavault AI has announced plans to acquire CyberCatch through an all-share transaction valued at around C$136.8m ($100m), following the signing of a binding letter of intent (LOI).

As part of the deal, the Nasdaq-listed Datavault AI would issue approximately 49.9 million new shares in exchange for all of CyberCatch’s 26.8 million outstanding common shares.

CyberCatch is a cybersecurity company, presently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada and the OTCQB Venture Market in the US.

The company’s platform supports continuous cybersecurity compliance and threat simulation. It uses generative and agentic AI to assess and test clients’ cyber controls against various regulatory frameworks.

CyberCatch’s patent-pending multi-authority, attribute-based encryption with revocation (MARS-MABE) encryption technology is being upgraded for quantum resistance.

The board and advisory group for CyberCatch is composed of individuals with experience in cybersecurity, government, and defence, including Tom Ridge, Dr Marv Langston, and Scott Tait.

CyberCatch’s clients operate across sectors such as defence supply chains, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and education.

The deal requires approval from both company boards, shareholders, and relevant regulatory authorities.

Upon completion, Datavault AI shareholders are expected to hold nearly 92.5% of the combined entity, with CyberCatch shareholders owning about 7.5% on a non-fully diluted basis.

CyberCatch would become a wholly owned subsidiary, retaining its base in San Diego, California. It will be led by its founder Sai Huda, who would take up the role of president and report to Datavault AI CEO Nathaniel T. Bradley.

Huda said: “Datavault AI’s quantum-ready edge platform is exactly the next-generation infrastructure our customers and the marketplace in critical sectors such as in defense, healthcare, and financial services need cybersecurity built into.

“Joining Datavault AI gives them a clear path to a unified secure-data platform with continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation built in.”

The planned acquisition aims to integrate CyberCatch’s AI-powered cyber risk mitigation solutions into Datavault AI’s broader technology suite, including its SanQtum-secured edge GPU platform.

If completed, the transaction would enable Datavault AI customers to access integrated cyber defence solutions and support continuous compliance attestation, a factor increasingly required for contracts and renewals in regulated industries.

Bradley said: “CyberCatch’s continuous compliance platform is expected to provide another strategic advantage by adding to DataValue, DataScore, and the IDE a real-time risk and compliance signal at every node of our quantum-secured edge fleet, from federal contractors to enterprise data customers.”

The Datavault AI shares issued in connection with the acquisition are expected to be exempt from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant to Section 3(a)(10) and similar state exemptions.

Both firms have agreed to a 45-day period of exclusivity to negotiate a definitive agreement and carry out due diligence.