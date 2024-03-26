Dell has cut its workforce as part of a broader plan to reduce costs across the company, it confirmed in a filing on Monday (25 March).
The PC maker had around 120,000 employees as of 2 February, a decrease from 126,000 the year prior.
Dell reported an 11% decrease in revenue in its last quarter, largely attributed to a two-year downturn in PC demand.
Although the PC maker said it expects demand to improve for the 2025 financial year, the company said it expects input costs to rise.
Dell said there is likely to be a “continued reduction of our other businesses’ net revenue as a result of the change in our commercial relationship with VMware“.
The move comes after the company cut 6,650 jobs last year, citing a potential recession and the lack of PC demand.
In 2023, Dell was ordered to pay $6.4m by Australia’s Competition and Consumer Commission over misleading “strikethrough prices” that appeared on its websites from August 2019 to December 2021.
According to court documents, Dell allegedly displayed a higher price for monitors in strikethrough form to mislead customers into thinking they were saving more money by buying from the company.
According to GlobalData’s company profile on Dell Technologies, device power optimisation was a key innovation area identified from patents.
Dell Technologies‘ grant share as of January 2024 was 77%, according to the company. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.