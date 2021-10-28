US-based company Dell Technologies IT hiring declined 14.5% in September 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 12.05% in September 2021 when compared with August 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 36.53% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2021, and recorded a 1.18% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Dell Technologies IT hiring in September 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Dell Technologies, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 77.27% in September 2021, and a 13.03% drop over August 2021, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 8.62% in September 2021, and registered a decline of 22.38%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 5.4% in September 2021, a 7.95% drop from August 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Dell Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in September 2021 with an 85.35% share, which marked an 80.38% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 8.08%, registering an 83.75% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 4.55% share and a 57.76% drop over August 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.28% and a month-on-month decline of 80%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.74%, registering a 72.46% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 84.81% share in September 2021, an 85.95% growth over August 2021. India featured next with a 5.09% share, down 86.09% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 1.75% share, an increase of 164.71% compared with August 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead Dell Technologies IT hiring activity in September 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 49.42%, down by 7.15% from August 2021. Junior Level positions with a 42.81% share, a decline of 23.74% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.34% share, up 8.62% over August 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.43%, recording a month-on-month decline of 45%.