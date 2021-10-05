US-based company Dell Technologies IT hiring rose 19.0% in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 20.1% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 38% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2021, and recorded a flat growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Dell Technologies IT hiring in August 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Dell Technologies, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 75.44% in August 2021, and a 38.72% rise over July 2021, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 9.46% in August 2021, and registered growth of 4.43%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 4.73% in August 2021, a 43.48% rise from July 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Dell Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in August 2021 with a 42.95% share, which marked a 73.7% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 40.57%, registering a 35.76% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 9.51% share and a 20% drop over July 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 4.61% and a month-on-month decline of 4.73%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 2.35%, registering a 1.23% rise over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 41.6% share in August 2021, an 81.27% growth over July 2021. India featured next with a 29.63% share, up 35.16% over the previous month. Bulgaria recorded a 4.07% share, a decline of 23.24% compared with July 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Dell Technologies IT hiring activity in August 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 49.31%, up by 35.3% from July 2021. Mid Level positions with a 44.64% share, a growth of 41.12% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.44% share, up 4.4% over July 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.6%, recording a month-on-month increase of 61.54%.