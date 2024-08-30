Dell Technologies is revisiting the potential sale of SecureWorks, a cybersecurity company with a market value of around $800m, reports Reuters.
The company has enlisted the services of Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler to seek interest from potential buyers, including private equity firms, the sources said.
However, a sale is not assured, and Dell may opt to retain ownership, they added.
Dell, headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, holds a majority stake in SecureWorks, owning 79.2% of the company by holding all class B shares, which translates to 97.4% of the voting stock.
The potential sale aligns with Dell’s strategy of divesting non-core assets to manage its debt.
The company had previously attempted to sell SecureWorks in 2019, but did not succeed.
SecureWorks, based in Atlanta, Georgia, was established in 1998 and provides services designed to shield businesses from cyber threats. Its top product, the cloud-based Taegis platform, is engineered to identify sophisticated cyber threats.
A spokesperson for SecureWorks stated that the company is concentrating on “serving our stakeholders and advancing our mission to secure human progress with Taegis,” without commenting on the sale process.
This news emerges alongside reports that Dell Technologies is restructuring its sales force and creating a new division dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) products and services.
The company, which offers servers for AI applications, is also revamping its data centre sales strategy.
In a memo to staff, Dell executives Bill Scannell and John Byrne said: “We are getting leaner. We are streamlining layers of management and reprioritising where we invest.”
While Dell has not disclosed the exact number of positions affected by the recent reorganisation, it follows a substantial reduction in workforce earlier in 2023, with 13,000 jobs cut.
As of February 2024, Dell’s global workforce stands at approximately 120,000 full-time employees.