GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the world's biggest industries. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

GlobalData research has found the top companies trending in disruptive tech based on their performance and engagement online. Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named five of the top companies trending on disruptive tech in Q1 2020.

Biggest companies trending in disruptive tech: The top five

1. Facebook – 9,215 mentions

Facebook Inc is a social networking, advertising and business insight solutions provider that offer various products and services for commercial and non-commercial customers. The company, through its major products Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, connects millions of people across the world, and helps them discover new products and services from local and global businesses.

Facebook is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the US. Strategic partnerships to enhance its technology capabilities in areas such as augmented reality and AI, which all digital heavyweights and not only Facebook think are going to transform the tech sector as well as the swath of the economy were some popular topics discussed on Twitter in this quarter.

Tom Emrich, a recognised thought leader in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) & wearable technology, shared as article on how the social network struck a deal to buy all of the augmented reality displays made by the British firm Plessey. The drive to enhance its AR portfolio by building AR glasses could be giving Facebook an edge over Apple, which was recently looking to acquire Plessey, reports suggested.

"Facebook has struck a deal to buy all of the augmented reality displays made by British firm Plessey, as the social network looks to build AR glasses capable of overlaying virtual objects onto the real world." https://t.co/pzL83phGfo pic.twitter.com/uZeSnHdHpg — Tom Emrich 🏳️‍🌈 (@tomemrich) March 30, 2020

2. Amazon.com – 5,010 mentions

Amazon.com Inc is an online retailer and web service provider. The company provides products such as apparel, auto and industrial items, beauty and health products, electronics, grocery, books, games, jewellery, kids and baby products, movies, music, sports goods, toys, tools and other related products. It also offers related support services, including home delivery and shipping, website hosting and other web related services.

Amazon is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the US. Right from grab-and-go technology at Amazon Go stores to connected home and building solutions enabling new business models and how big techs such as Amazon are entering the financial services sector to offer small business loans, were some of the popularly discussed topics in the first quarter.

Evan Kirstel, a top B2B influencer, shared explains how grocery stores are staying competitive with ecommerce giants to sustain. For instance, right from Amazon Go stores to start-ups like Caper are working on their technology carts with technologies such as AI, sensors, and cameras to track consumers interacting with every product and providing what is online, back offline.

3. Samsung Electronics – 1,116 mentions

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is a manufacturer of consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes television, washing machine, refrigerator, air conditioner, medical devices, monitor, printer, HHP, network system, computer, and digital camera. It also manufactures LCD and LED panels, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, and related accessories.

Samsung is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Tech innovations, new product launches, artificial human projects, and the company’s effort to enable South Koreans to combat the global Covid-19 crisis through digital platforms, big data mining, and AI-based applications were some popular topics discussed during the quarter.

Tamara McCleary, a branding expert and technology futurist, shared an article on how Samsung is leading the technological front, competing closely with Apple in the US, to fight the global coronavirus pandemic. South Korea is now combating the virus by relying on its technological forte. It has advanced digital platforms for big data mining, which not only informs and guides the public with areas infected and commute maps, but also helps tracking and testing easier for the government.

4. Snap – 1,091 mentions

Snap Inc (Snapchat) is a social media company that develops and provides applications and products for communication. The company’s products offering include camera, Friends Page, Discover, Snap map, memories and spectacles. It also provides advertising services and products such as sponsored creative tools and snap ads for businesses.

Snap is headquartered in California, the US. From investing in mental health initiatives and launching its mental health tool “Here for You” to secret acquisitions that define some of its best features, were some of the trending topics discussed on Twitter this quarter.

Josh Constine, a TechCrunch editor, shared an article on Snapchat secretly having acquired AI Factory to boost it video capabilities. Snapchat had already worked with this computer vision start-up to create the Cameos feature worth $166m.

Snap’s best features come from acquisitions. The founder who sold it Looksery to power AR masks left & just sold it his Deepfakes startup for $166M https://t.co/qdfToFyES0 — joshconstine (@JoshConstine) January 3, 2020

5. Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd. – 1,027 mentions

Huawei is an information and communications technology company that offers a wide range of enterprise and carrier products. Its product portfolio includes switches, routers, WLAN, servers, storage. The company designs and manufactures mobile phones, laptops, tablets, wearables, accessories, and smart home products. It also develops telecommunication software, and optoelectronic products for applications in IT and semiconductors.

Huawei is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. New tech innovations, sleek product launches and feeling the benefits of 5G with key improvements in security, were some popular topics discussed in Q1 2020.

Antonio Grasso, a digital transformation advisor, shared a pictorial on 5G security being a shared responsibility by Huawei. Among the other benefits of 5G, improvements in security will be a focus component across the application, deployment and operation, and the product layers.

There are 5 reasons to feel good about 5G – Among these, certainly a key role is played by improvements in security. @Huawei via @antgrasso #5G #CyberSecurity #Tech4All pic.twitter.com/9Z7uwpPK2G — Antonio Grasso (@antgrasso) February 25, 2020

Download the full report from

GlobalData's Report Store View full report

GlobalData is this website’s parent business intelligence company.