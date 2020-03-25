Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

While many industries are suffering severely as a result of the coronavirus-induced lockdowns now in place in many parts of the world, drone companies are seeing a surge as the technology is adopted by governments.

Around the world, governments and healthcare providers have deployed the technology for a host of coronavirus-related applications, from delivery drones for medical supplies to police drones to disperse unlawful gatherings.

And while this is proving beneficial in stopping the spread of the disease, it is also creating significant benefits for some of the world’s biggest drone companies.

In a recently published report by GlobalData Thematic Research, entitled COVID-19 Impact on Consumer Electronics, drone companies DJI and Parrot were highlighted as having made significant gains as a result of the coronavirus.

GlobalData’s latest thematic scorecard for consumer electronics, which ranks the top companies in the sector in their leadership across ten themes considered to be the current driving forces for the market, has seen both companies climb significantly.

World-leading Chinese dronemaker DJI, which makes iconic drones such as the Phantom and the Inspire, has climbed from 29th place in January to fourth in March, claiming the position from Apple.

Meanwhile, French dronemaker Parrot, has also enjoyed a notable climb, moving from 28th in January to eighth in March.

Top 30 companies in tech, before and after the coronavirus

January 2020 March 2020 1 Alphabet Alphabet 2 Microsoft Amazon 3 Amazon Alibaba 4 Apple DJI 5 Alibaba Microsoft 6 Xiaomi Stratasys 7 Huawei 3D Systems 8 Facebook Parrot 9 Sony Vuzix 10 Vuzix iRobot 11 Baidu Facebook 12 iRobot Sony 13 Hikvision Baidu 14 HTC Apple 15 Dell Dell 16 Seiko Epson HTC 17 Alarm.com Magic Leap 18 Magic Leap Samsung Electronics 19 Logitech Xiaomi 20 Lenovo Logitech 21 GoPro Panasonic 22 Panasonic Blackberry 23 LG Electronics Alarm.com 24 Stratasys GoPro 25 3D Systems Control4 26 Control4 Huawei 27 Samsung Electronics Hikvision 28 Parrot LG Electronics 29 DJI Garmin 30 ZTE Ingenico

Why drone companies have benefited from the coronavirus

The use of drones to assist with efforts against the coronavirus began in China, but other countries have also followed.

“They have been used in China to disinfect streets and ones with loudspeakers have been used to chide citizens out on the streets to get back inside and self-isolate,” explained David Bicknell, principal analyst of Thematic Research at GlobalData.

“Spain and the US – and presumably many others soon – have followed China’s lead. Drones have also been used to deliver medical samples.”

Drones have been particularly beneficial for medical deliveries because they allow the amount of contact with humans to be reduced.

“The automatic, unmanned air delivery system significantly reduces contact between samples and personnel, as well as improving delivery speed,” the report states.

“Drone suppliers such as DJI and Parrot are likely to see increased demand for products as other countries take steps to keep people off the streets and prioritise medical deliveries.”

