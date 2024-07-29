Dropbox had one patents in internet of things during Q2 2024. Dropbox Inc’s patent filed in Q2 2024 focuses on generating contextual hubs to organize and present web-accessible content from third-party sources. The system can analyze usage signals associated with tabs to perform actions and organize contextually related content within these hubs. Additionally, the system allows for collaboration between users by synchronizing interactions with the content within the contextual hub. GlobalData’s report on Dropbox gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

Dropbox had no grants in internet of things as a theme in Q2 2024.

Recent Patents

Application: Intelligently generating and managing third-party sources within a contextual hub (Patent ID: US20240169008A1)

Dropbox Inc. has filed a patent for systems, methods, and computer-readable media that generate contextual hubs for organizing and presenting web-accessible content from third-party sources. These systems can analyze usage signals associated with tabs to perform actions and organize contextually related content within hubs. Additionally, the systems enable collaboration between users by synchronizing interactions with content within the hubs. The patent includes claims for a computer-readable medium that processes content items from different sources to identify contextually related groups and provide access to these groups within a graphical user interface. The method also involves retrieving data source links corresponding to the content items and facilitating user interactions by adding or removing items from the groups based on user input.



Furthermore, the patent describes a computer-implemented method for identifying and generating contextually related content items from different sources, storing them in a user account, and providing access within a graphical user interface. The method includes features like providing links to specific content items, adding new content items to existing groups, and integrating content from additional sources into the groups. The patent also covers a system with instructions for authenticating user accounts, processing content items, and providing access to contextually related groups within a single interface. The system allows for user interaction by removing or adding content items to the groups and generating new groups based on different contextual models.

