Dropbox had two patents in metaverse during Q2 2024. Dropbox Inc filed a patent for a method to dynamically display virtual and augmented reality scenes by calculating virtual photometric parameters and rendering scenes with simulated photometric parameters. The patent also includes techniques for capturing and displaying partial motion in VAR scenes, allowing for the addition of dynamic content to create immersive experiences that can be easily shared or transmitted. GlobalData’s report on Dropbox gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.
Dropbox had no grants in metaverse as a theme in Q2 2024.
Recent Patents
Application: Method for simulating natural perception in virtual and augmented reality scenes (Patent ID: US20240153218A1)
Dropbox Inc. has filed a patent for a method that involves dynamically displaying virtual and augmented reality scenes by determining input parameters, calculating virtual photometric parameters, and rendering a VAR scene with a set of simulated photometric parameters. The method includes detecting device orientation, determining a user's visual state, and ambient light properties to modify brightness properties of augmented reality elements within the scene. The patent also covers determining visual locus, updating photometric parameters based on changes in device orientation, eye dilation state, or ambient light properties, and generating updated augmented reality scenes.
The patent further includes claims for a computer-implemented method, a non-transitory computer-readable storage medium, and an augmented reality device. These claims detail the steps involved in detecting device orientation, determining user visual state, and ambient light properties to generate photometric parameters and modify brightness properties of augmented reality elements. The claims also cover determining visual locus, updating photometric parameters based on changes in device orientation, eye dilation state, or ambient light properties, and generating updated augmented reality scenes. The patent emphasizes the use of real-world environmental factors such as ambient light properties and user-specific parameters like eye dilation state to enhance the display of virtual and augmented reality scenes.
