This coming weekend will be a big one for sports fans, with the Premier League returning to action and Anthony Joshua taking to the ring for the first time this year.

While boxing will take the headlines, those interested in horse-racing will be waiting for the Dubai World Cup 2018. Otherwise known as the richest day in racing, prize money on offer in Dubai this weekend is expected to top $20 million this year.

Dubai doesn’t often get outdone when it comes to money. However, the Pegasus World Cup knocked the Dubai World Cup’s main event from the top spot with a $16 million purse earlier this year. The Dubai Racing Club will surely give it their all to outdo their new challenger, which bodes well for race fans.

Regardless, with a purse upwards of $10 million up for grabs, the world’s finest thoroughbreds will be in Dubai this weekend to fight for the main prize, as well as eight smaller prizes available across the day.

Dubai World Cup 2018 entries

There will be total of 118 horses taking to the track on Saturday attempting to win part of the Dubai World Cup 2018 prize pool.

Each horse will run in one of nine races scheduled to take place, including eight thoroughbred race and one purebred Arabian race. These are:

Al Quoz Sprint

Dubai Gold Cup

Kahayla Classic

Golden Shaheen

Dubai Sheema Classic

Dubai Turf

Godolphin Mile

UAE Derby

Dubai World Cup

All odds have been taken from bookmaker comparison website Oddschecker. All odds were correct at the time of publication. Bookmakers have yet to set odds for some races.

Where is the Dubai World Cup held?

All nine events will be held at the Meydan Racecourse, a 60,000-capacity venue built ahead of the Dubai World Cup’s revamp in 2010. The course holds a 2,400 metre turf track, as well as a 1,750 metre dirt track.

The Meydan Racecourse also holds a five-star hotel, multiple restaurants, bars and entertainment venues, a nine-hole golf course and horse-racing museum, which combined ensure that guests at the Dubai World Cup have an enjoyable stay.

Dubai World Cup tickets

Those in Dubai can attend the World Cup for free. Dubai Racing Club will be offering free seating in a limited part of the Meydan Grandstand. The organisers promise an excellent view of the track and sufficient room.

However, if you want a better view, more comfort or simply want to guarantee your seat, there are a number of premium grandstands and suites available to paying guests.

With the race fast approaching, many areas, such as The Premium grandstand, have sold out. However, seats in The Gallery, situated just above the finish line, are still available at a cost of 1,575 AED (approximately $430). Suites are also available, with prices starting at 2,625 AED (approximately $710).

All remaining tickets for the Dubai World Cup 2018 can be purchased here.

Dubai World Cup 2018 concert

Not only will you be treated to a day of racing, but the Meydan Grandstand will transform into an entertainment venue in the evening to keep the event going into the night.

The Dubai Racing Club has yet to announce who will be performing at the post-race concert. However, Visit Dubai promises an A-list event. Last year saw multi-award-winning artist SIA take the the stage in Dubai. Janet Jackson, Kylie Minogue and Jennifer Lopez have all performed in recent years.

How to watch the Dubai World Cup 2018

Those in the United Kingdom can watch the Dubai World Cup 2018 live on Racing UK or At The Races. However, viewers will require a subscription to tune in. Sky users will need to register for the Sky Entertainment Extra package. Alternatively, a Racing UK subscription can be bought for £24.98 a month.

Those in the United States will be able to watch the races for free. NBC Sports will be broadcasting the entirety of the Dubai World Cup races.